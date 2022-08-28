On Monday, Aug. 29, Dr. Brant Blackard will be performing in a JSU Faculty Solo Recital.
This event will be held in Room 351 in Mason Hall. It is free and open to anyone.
Blackard is a percussionist and is approaching his second year as a JSU professor.
From the age of 12, Blackard has been a percussionist. He began his career as a musician on a typical drum set. Blackard said that he wanted to be a percussionist because he would listen to rock and metal bands and he wanted to play along.
Now, Blackard has broadened his horizons to instruments such as the marimba, vibraphone, and mbria (which is an instrument native to Zimbabwe). These are the instruments that he will be playing at the recital.
“The audience can expect a lot of variety. Some of the pieces are soft, reflective, and beautiful while others are loud, intense, and extreme. One piece in particular, Winik/Te by the composer Carlos Sanchez-Gutierrez, is supposed to be a musical reflection of an intense struggle between nature and humankind which demands a lot from the performer technically and physically,” said Blackard.