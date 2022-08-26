JSU students, community members and local businesses gathered together Thursday night to enjoy food, friends and fun at the annual Spirit on Mountain Street.
Spirit on Mountain Street is a festival that takes place at the beginning of each school year in front of Meehan Hall. This event gives JSU students the opportunity to engage in other areas of the community of which they are now a part.
“This is a great collaboration between the city of Jacksonville and Jacksonville State University, and we thank all of our vendors, our local vendors, for coming out tonight and letting us demonstrate the good food, the arts and crafts that are available,” JSU President Don Killingsworth said in his welcoming speech.
The main event and finale of the night featured country singer and song-writer, Ryan Hurd.
Hurd has written for Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Lady A, and others. Some of his own biggest hits include “To a T”, “Every Other Memory”, and “Chasing After You”, which Hurd sang with his wife, Maren Morris.
Hurd kept an engaged audience Thursday night with songs that he wrote for others, such as “You Look Good” written for Lady A, as well as several of his own songs, including “Diamonds or Twine”.
JSU’s very own Hunter Chastain performed the opening act for Hurd. The new artist sang some older well-known songs, as well as some of his own. He ended with a song inspired by an experience he had spending time with his friends while he himself was attending college at JSU.
As for the rest of the festival’s activities, the event began with a welcome from Killingsworth and Jacksonville City Mayor Johnny Smith. After that a group of children from Kitty Stone Elementary School sang the National Anthem. Later on the schedule was a hotdog eating contest, sponsored by Sonic, and then the concert with Chastain and Hurd ended the night.
Booths lined Mountain Street from several local restaurants and businesses, food trucks were present, and several inflatables were set up for kids to play on.
“It’s such a great, great opportunity for us to get out and kinda have a taste for the food from the restaurants around our area, have some good entertainment, and just good fellowship,” Smith said in his welcoming statement.
All the funds that were raised at this event will go to the Jacksonville Christian Outreach Center, which is a nonprofit organization that provides food and assistance to those in need in the Jacksonville area. The organization is supported by 24 local churches.
“What a great job they do, helping out some folks that might need a little helping hand, and all the funds going to them just makes this even more special,” said Smith.