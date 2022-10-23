JSU Department of Art and Design presented an artist talk with Joli Livaudais in the Roundhouse 101 lecture hall on Oct. 20. At this event, Livaudais discussed her process in creating the works on display in the Hammond Hall Gallery.
Livaudais is a freelance commercial photographer located in Dallas, Texas and is currently an assistant professor at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, according to her artist website. Her inspiration comes from all over but this particular piece, Apophenia, was inspired by alchemists and philosophers in the 18th and 19th centuries, according to Livaudais.
“They studied nature in an attempt to refine their own spirit, which I was attempting to do as well in making this work, in a more contemporary fashion,” said Livaudais.
She loves to work in the darkroom and started to make gum bichromate prints because she wanted to work with color images. Gum bichromate stems from the 19th century photographic printing process that allows the photographer to print color and tonal value however they choose, according to Billy Mabrey’s website. He is a photographer that has been working with the process since 2003.
“Most historical processes are monochromatic, so I taught myself how to do the process from reading books and communicating with gum printers through Facebook groups and Instagram,” said Livaudais.
Livaudais’ unique photography mediums includes gum bichromate printing, photo sculpture and installation, according to her website. It also includes cyanotype bichromate, both methods being invented in the 1800s, according to Livaudais.
“I made the images using a digital camera and a microscope over a span of six months and another five months to print the images,” said Livaudais.
Livaudais said that she is deeply fulfilled by creating art and is eager to dive back into her work when her artistic abilities are unavailable.
“I need to make work to be happy, so in the end I decided to make it part of my career,” said Livaudais.
Livaudais offers a piece of advice to any artist working with any medium.
“Don’t give up when faced with failure. Failure is baked in, there isn’t any way to avoid it, so do your best to learn from it and don’t let it stop you from trying again. Art rewards persistence,” said Livaudais.