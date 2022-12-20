On Christmas morning, 9-year-old Suzie Presley could hardly contain her excitement. As she stumbled down the stairs to see what was waiting for her, she wasn’t looking for any gift in particular. While all of Suzie’s friends had written a long wish list full of toys, Suzie had no idea what to expect for Christmas, but that didn’t make her any less enthusiastic about opening her gift than her peers.
One by one, her parents and sisters opened their gifts until it was finally her turn. When she looked inside, she was thrilled. It was a wooden dollhouse and 8 very familiar looking dolls. Suzie’s 14-year-old sister, Sarah had made the gift special for her.
She took to Hobby Lobby to gather the materials, a blank wooden doll house, small wooden pegs, paint, fabric, and glue. She hand-painted the peg dolls to represent members of her family, and she invited a family friend to help her paint extra dolls. She and her friend spent about four hours painting the dolls and the house to go along with it. She then took the time to painstakingly cut out the fabric and construct it into tiny curtains for the windows. The best part is that the total cost of the gift only came out to about $30.
The Presleys are happier than ever to hold their tradition as Christmas spending isn’t the only thing that is driving expenses all over the nation.
According to an annual report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics measuring consumer spending for all of 2021, entertainment expenditures rose by 22.7%, personal care products and services rose by 19.3%, and miscellaneous expenses rose by 8.7%. Even the U.S. Christmas Price Index, an annual tradition which shows the current cost for one set of each of the gifts given in the song "The Twelve Days of Christmas,” rose 5.7% to over $41,000 last year.
In times like these, the Presleys want to inspire others to try their family tradition as they feel it can help families who are struggling financially. This has become something that the girls look forward to with great anticipation each year, and the entire family participates. They draw names from a hat as early as October 1 every year to find out who they will be making a gift for.
Mike and Chrystal Presley have four daughters between the ages of nine and sixteen, and their home-made gift tradition started in 2016 when their youngest daughter was one year old. The two oldest daughters made gifts for each other. Sarah made a heart-shaped necklace with a picture of the two of them in the center and Sophie painted a doll to look like Sarah. The tradition is now in its eighth year, and the family says they will never go back.
According to Mike, the tradition was born out of a desire to cut down on holiday spending while also allowing each child to take part in the gift-giving. Although Mike Presley doesn’t remember the exact amount that is spent each year, he estimates that the family spends about half of the money they would spend each Christmas without the tradition in place.
“There are six of us in a household and if we’re having to buy each person a gift, it gets expensive and it’s a lot to have to look for,” he said. “We did the homemade gifts to help bring more focus in preparing the gifts for one person instead of five.”
“When we started, the process was hard because I had two little ones, so I made the gifts for my youngest two daughters for a long time because they were too young to do it,” Chrystal said.
According to Chrystal, her oldest daughters were showing an interest in buying gifts for the family, and this seemed like a fun and inexpensive way to include them. Now the younger girls are able to fully participate in the action too.
“We did it to save money because Sarah and Sophie were old enough to want to get everyone a gift, and we wanted the girls to be able to buy for each other without having to buy for everyone,” she said.
Sarah, the Presleys’ oldest daughter, even takes it a step further, making gift planning a year-long pursuit.
“I keep a note in my phone of all the ideas I have for each person,” she said. “Any time they mention something that interests them, I write it down so I can remember what they want if they get picked.”
Even though the original purpose of the tradition was to save money on Christmas presents, it has had many more benefits that the Presleys never anticipated. The process of planning and hand-crafting each gift has been a great way for each family member to exercise creativity and create lasting memories to cherish for years to come.
“The girls get pretty creative with what they come up with and I think that’s also a good thing,” Mike said.
The Presleys say they enjoy the process of choosing and making the gifts just as much as receiving them on Christmas morning, and it has proven to be a bonding experience for everyone involved.
After drawing names each October, the family divides into separate teams of three to keep the gifts a secret from the recipients and take a shopping trip to buy craft supplies together, and some of the most memorable gifts for them tend to be the ones with family bonding experiences tied to them. The gifts are extra special to them because each one has a story.
For example, the Presleys’ second-oldest daughter Sophie says her favorite gift she has made over the years is a doll bed that she made for Sadie, her youngest sister in 2020. It was made from wood for the frame and fabric scraps from Hobby Lobby. She used more fabric scraps and cotton filling to construct a pillow. The total cost of the project came to about $30 and she spent roughly six hours completing it. However, what makes the gift so special isn’t the money that went into it, but the memories she made while making it.
That year, Sophie went with Sarah and her dad to Eric Ford’s house to make gifts and hide them until Christmas. Eric was a close friend and Sunday school teacher from the Presleys’ church. Sadly, Eric passed away from Covid the next year, but the memories that she had with him live on in her heart, and she will forever cherish them.
“I was grateful for the time we spent together that year and the years before,” Sophie said.
“One of my favorites is the handprints that Sarah made just because I feel like that captured a moment in time,” Chrystal said. “Sarah took some nails and did string art, so she got the kids handprints and drew them and placed nails where their handprints are.”
For this craft, Sarah tied different lengths of string to nails pounded into the wood, painted with handprints, stretching the string from nail to nail, creating a neat display.
The family’s love for making memories together during the holidays rather than spending hundreds of dollars on gifts is furthered emphasized by the fact that some of their favorite gifts are the ones that turned out to be fails.
For example, one of Sadie’s favorite gifts she has received was a cork board that her mom made her to hang her artwork in her bedroom. After buying the board, her mom personalized it for her by adding letters to the top of the board, spelling out “Sadie’s Artwork,” but the letters didn’t stick properly and have since fallen off. It makes no difference to Sadie, though. She cherishes the gift from her mom and uses it often to hang drawings, paintings, and schoolwork.
One tip that Chrystal recommends when considering what sort of gift to give is to try not to think about what you would like to receive, but to put yourself in the shoes of the other person. Think about their interests and what they would love most. This is the same advice that she gives to her girls.
“Try to make it meaningful,” she said. “This is not about getting something that we want. It’s more about thinking about the other person and doing something that they would enjoy.”
An example she gave of this concept was a scrunchie holder that she made for Sophie last year. It had a flat wooden base with five pegs protruding from the base to hold the scrunchies. According to Chrystal, Sophie wanted something northern-lights-themed in her bedroom, so she painted the northern lights on the holder and sewed all of the scrunchies for her. Sophie now uses it all the time.
When it comes to planning the gifts and drawing inspiration, the Presleys spend a lot of time scouring the internet using websites such as Google, Amazon, and Pinterest. They also get ideas from friends and just from knowing each other well.
They also find inspiration from each other and share ideas with one another. The idea for one of Sophie’s favorite gifts from Sadie came from their mom who suggested that she use a large letter “S” made of wood with the rest of the letters in Sophie’s name hot glued to it to make personalized decor to hang on her wall.
The research is the most time-consuming part of the process for the family, which is part of the reason why they draw names as early as October.
Mike said he searches for inspiration by searching terms such as “homemade gift for (fill in the age) girl” and trying to get ideas through the search results, but he sometimes just goes with his gut and what he thinks the person he is gifting will love.
“If I decide I want to make a necklace for Chrystal, I may look at different types of necklaces on Amazon just to get an idea of something to make, so I’d say research is the most critical part of it and it involves more planning than doing,” Mike said.
According to the Presleys their favorite place to shop for supplies is Hobby Lobby, where they go in teams each year.
“Hobby Lobby is kind of our anchor point when we’re looking for ideas or supplies,” Mike said. “They seem to always have most of the things we need.”
The Presleys are grateful for the lasting memories that this family tradition has brought them on top of all of the money they have saved because of it. They hope to encourage others to try out the tradition in their own family, even if it is in addition to regular gift buying, because it has brought them closer together and they believe it will do the same for others this holiday season and many more to come.
Mike said he didn’t know of any other families that made gifts for each other for Christmas, but he would recommend it to anyone as a way to bring the family together.
“One thing I will say about the homemade gifts which is true every year is that you really don’t have a clue what you’re about to open,” he said. “It’s something that you always have to give a lot of thought to making, so the surprise part of it is really good.”