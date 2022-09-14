The Department of Music welcomes a retired professor for poetry night on Thursday in Mason Hall.
Dr. James Woodward, associate professor of music theory, will direct a film screening and poetry reading for Dr. Carmine Di Biase beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Di Biase is a retired English professor, and he has been writing poems since last year. One of his most famous works, “American Rondeau”, is a collection of multiple poems derived from Shakespeare.
Di Biase will be reading a few of his poems at this event. The Music Department will be presenting film adaptations of Di Biase’s poems to the public. The film adaptations include “Through Gloucester’s Eyes”, “American Rondeau” and “Consider It Not So Deeply”.
Kimberly Willardson, editor of the Literary Magazine, The Vincent Brothers Review, is one of the many that read “American Rondeau”. She had some thoughtful words to say about the writer and his work.
“Di Biase’s deep background in theater enhances his poetry’s rhythmic qualities, and his disciplined frames serve as a proscenium, widening the reader’s lens and lending a cinematic air to his exploration of the dreamtime history of America,” said Willardson.
Woodward was in charge of making the films. He is also the director of Vintage Sweater Records and Mason Hall Recording Studio. He has done everything from films to musicals.