Wednesday’s occurrence involving JSU student Leah Tarvin being struck by a motor vehicle has pained the Jacksonville community.
As a staff, our thoughts and prayers go out to Tarvin and her family.
A report shared Friday afternoon from WVTM 13’s Rick Karle says that Leah’s uncle, Paul Barbee, said the family is “praying for a miracle.”
With the lack of safety features causing pedestrian accidents that have endangered students, staff and community members, the Alabama Department of Transportation needs to invest in infrastructure that can help prevent accidents from occuring.
Wednesday’s occurrence involving Tarvin adds to a list that is far too long of pedestrians being struck by motor vehicles, with one of these taking the life of a JSU student.
On Feb. 5, 2018 at around 7:30 p.m., 23-year old student Justin Wayne Tinker was struck by a motor vehicle crossing Alabama 204 on the Chief Ladiga Trail. Less than an hour and a half later, he was pronounced dead at Regional Medical Center in Anniston.
Less than seven months later, on Sept. 6, 2018, JSU student Jace Sproull was struck by a motor vehicle attempting to cross Alabama 204 near the International House. Sproull sustained a cut to the head and was taken to Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Along with these incidents, other occurrences from just this year saw those in the Jacksonville community urging lawmakers to further bolster the safety of pedestrians.
Just last semester, a pair of incidents within less than two weeks of each other urged students to “take precaution,” when walking and driving on or around campus.
The first incident reported was in the afternoon of Jan. 20 at the University Recreation Center when two staff members were struck by a student motorist at the crosswalk on Pelham Road at Beck Circle.
One victim was hospitalized as a result of the incident.
The second occurred in the evening of Feb. 1 at the crosswalk on Pelham Road at University Circle towards the library, when a JSU student was struck by a motorist that was not affiliated with JSU.
The driver fled the scene and the student refused medical treatment when officers arrived.
University leaders have explored options that could keep this list of accidents involving pedestrians being struck by vehicles from growing.
However, many of these plans were shut down from the beginning, with the few plans that had the state involved being shut down.
In 2010, plans to build a walkway over Alabama 21 were put on hold.
According to a report from the Anniston Star on Jan. 3, 2010, the overpass was expected to be near the lower end of Trustee Street and span across the road.
The Anniston Star said in the article that the plans were put on hold because of an economic downturn, and that “members of Congress have been clear that projects won’t be funded until the economy picks back up and revenues start building again.”
Over 12 years later, there have not been any reports of the state revisiting the plan.
Wednesday’s events and others mentioned have made many call on Jacksonville State and the city to explore a solution to the problem with new infrastructure, including an overpass, adding pedestrian signs or adding additional lighting to make the crosswalk more visible.
However, a statement issued by President Killingsworth on Thursday afternoon reiterated that neither Jacksonville State or the City of Jacksonville are able to build anything directly without discretion from the Alabama Department of Transportation.
“Since Highways 21 and 204 are state-controlled, it limits the university and city's ability to make improvements to keep our community safe,” Killingsworth said in the release. “Representatives from the university and the City of Jacksonville have met with the Alabama Department of Transportation as recently as March to request their assistance, but were told the crash data does not warrant any additional precautions. We have already reached out, once again, for assistance.”
In addition to Killingworth’s statement, ALDOT Media and Community Relations Bureau Chief Tony Harris released a statement to ABC 33/40, saying that the crosswalks were upgraded a few years ago.
“The crosswalks are marked with advanced warning signs and other devices to warn drivers to yield for pedestrians, which is required by state law,” Harris said in the release. “ALDOT will continue working with University officials to explore other possible safety measures.”
Despite what is required by state law in place, Tarvin and many others have fallen victim to the fact that the bare minimum is in place on this crosswalk.
While Killingworth and leaders at Jacksonville State await a response from the state, it seems that the ball still lies in the court of the Alabama Department of Transportation.
This incident and many others could have been prevented if the Alabama Department of Transportation would not only ensure that what is required by state law is in place, but put the safety of students, staff and community members first.
As a staff, we urge the Alabama Department of Transportation to think about the safety of the students of Jacksonville State and invest in infrastructure that will help prevent incidents involving pedestrians and motor vehicles.